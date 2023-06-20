Health and Social Service Committee celebrates the 2023 Menstrual Hygiene Day with Fanteakwa North District Hospital

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: OSUMANU ABUBAKAR

The Fanteakwa North Positive Action group popularly known as the FANPA, a non – charity organization, is a pressure group duly registered in the books of the Registrar General’s Department in Ghana.



Its core aims and objectives, among others, are to serve as a pressure group in keeping duty bearers on their feet, to serve as the mouthpiece of the entire membership of FANPA and the good people of Fanteakwa North, to pursue the interest of the citizens of Fanteakwa North etc.



The organisation was founded by one Abraham Kofi Ghafa, who currently serves as the organization’s Chief Administrator. However, after its official registration, the organization has now become the property of the good people of Fanteakwa North, in whose name it was founded.



The organization, since its inception, has chalked a lot of successes, including holding a number of stakeholder meetings with duty bearers to come up with robust solutions to the hydra headed challenges facing the constituency. On humanitarian basis, FANPA has done a lot to alleviate the sufferings of individuals albeit it is not a charity organization. This feeds into the case of Felicia Awiaa whose medical bills ran into the thousands of dollars.



The organisation is currently chaired and deputised by Yeboah Faustina, Dominic Sakyiama and Samuel Francis La respectively. The organisation has various committees that take charge of issues that fall under their respective jurisdictions. The committees are the; education committee, tourism committee, political and chieftaincy engagement committee, project, water & sanitation committee, agricultural committee, health and social services committee (HSS) and security committee.



The organization’s Health and Social Services committee (HSS), celebrated the 2023 Menstrual Hygiene Day, themed “making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030” The ultimate aim is to build a global community where no one is held back as a result of their menstrual cycle by 2030.



Established in 2013 by the German-based NGO WASH United, Menstrual Hygiene Day (MHD) is held annually on 28th May to create awareness and highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management globally.



Literature has it that, “In developing countries, women's choices of menstrual hygiene materials are often limited by the costs, availability and social norms. Adequate sanitation facilities and access to feminine hygiene products are important but opening discussion making adequate education for women and girls is of equal importance. Research has found that not having access to menstrual hygiene management products can keep girls home from school during their period each month”.



In consequence of this, the HSS of FANPA whose aim is to “…focus on the state of complete physical, mental and social well-being of the people”, has significantly contributed to this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day by donating sanitary towels to the Fanteakwa North District Hospital to commemorate the day.



This kind gesture by the HSS has received a lot of commendations from the constituents of Fanteakwa North. The letter of appreciation addressed by the District Director of Health Services for Fanteakwa North – Begoro, Kwadwo Owusu-Ansah to the committee is quoted here for the purpose of communication:



“On behalf of the District Health Directorate, I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for your invaluable contribution towards promoting menstrual hygiene".



"Your recent donation of sanitary pads in celebration of Menstrual Hygiene Day has made a significant impact in our communities and touched the lives of many individuals".



"Your donation has also contributed to our educational initiatives on menstrual health and hygiene. We have been able to conduct awareness campaigns, reaching out to young girls, promoting education, and dispelling myths surrounding menstruation".



"Your involvement in raising awareness about menstrual hygiene management will undoubtedly have a long-lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals in our communities. We look forward to collaborating with you in the future".



