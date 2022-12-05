Health Support Foundation provides free health screening at Dorfor Kome North Tongu in the Volta region

Regional News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: Ernest Gakpey Apatsia, Contributor

Health Support Foundation, a Christian charitable organisation (NGO) with a focus on education, health, and social services has organised a free health screening for the people of Dorfor Kome and its environs in the Volta Region.



The health screening, which was held on the 3rd of December 2022 saw 210 people, including children being screened for various diseases including malaria, hypertension, diabetes, and many more.



The beneficiaries were also sensitised to heart diseases, stroke, alcoholism and drug abuse, among others.



Those whose conditions needed further clinical diagnoses and treatment were referred to bigger health facilities.



Speaking to Madam Barbara Apedo the secretary to the foundation made it clear that, this would not be the last one in Dorfor Kome and they can also not promise them CHIP COMPOUND, but they would go and prepare with another eye specialist and come back at the right time who would see to those whose eyes need spectacles and treatment.



Moreover, a member of the team Mr. Richard Worlanyo made me understand that most of the people tested are also having hypotension which need to be on drugs but lack of funds many are not, he mentioned many diseases that may be the course of unhygienic water that people are patronizing in the said village, so he advised them to take good care of their drinking water.



Mr Selasi Marshall Krah the organizer for the Health support foundation also educates parents on how serious education is at these days and why they should take education seriously.



He continued that, their team would see how best they can help Dorfor Kome School to change the life of the people and the youth were also trained in how to make liquid soap, beads making and many more.