Health Ministry launches national policy for provision of medical oxygen to health facilities

Health News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has officially unveiled a national policy aimed at ensuring the efficient production and supply of medical oxygen to healthcare facilities nationwide.



Developed by the Ministry of Health, this policy establishes a comprehensive framework and strategy to enhance the accessibility, availability, and utilisation of oxygen in medical settings.



Under the new policy, future hospital constructions will incorporate adequate facilities for the supply, distribution, and delivery of medical oxygen to patients. Additionally, existing healthcare facilities will be equipped with the necessary equipment to meet the objectives outlined in the policy.



Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, highlighted the current inadequacy in the availability and supply of oxygen to patients. He emphasised that the demand for medical oxygen experienced a significant increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, with demand surging three to seven times higher than before. To fortify the healthcare system and enhance its resilience, the policy aims to develop capacity in the production of crucial medical inputs, including oxygen.



Furthermore, Agyeman-Manu stated that studies have indicated that improved supply and utilization of medical oxygen could potentially reduce mortality rates from childhood pneumonia by up to 35 per cent. This underscores the critical role of oxygen in providing life-saving support to patients in various medical conditions.



The implementation of the policy is expected to be a crucial step in strengthening the healthcare system's response capabilities and ensuring a more efficient and effective healthcare service delivery.