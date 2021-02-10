General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Health-Minister nominee 'dodges' question on Akufo-Addo's construction of district hospital in first term

Kwaku Agyeman Manu is minister-designate for health

The Minister-designate for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, has avoided a question on whether or not President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo built any district hospital in his first term.



In 2020, President Akufo-Addo announced government's intentions to construct some 88 district hospitals across the country to support the work of coronavirus in the country.



In answering a question during his vetting at the Parliament's Vetting Committee on the matter, Kwaku Agyeman Manu inferred that the president had not.



Eric Opoku: Do you mean that in the last four years, you did not build one district hospital? Is that the meaning?



Agyeman Manu: We built CHPS compounds and health centres.



Eric Opoku: I think I was specific. I said district hospitals, why are you talking about CHPS compounds?



Agyeman Manu: And I am telling you what we did.