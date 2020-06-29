General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Health Minister makes first public appearance after recovering from coronavirus

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has today resumed official work duties after contracting and recovering from the deadly coronavirus.



A post via the official Twitter account of Ghana’s Ministry of Health said the Minister had commenced his duties with a tour of treatment and holding centres under construction in the Greater Accra Region.



“The Minister for Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has begun a tour of treatment and holding centres under construction in the Greater Accra Region. His first port of call is the Shaidoku District Hospital where he was welcomed by Dr. Kennedy Brightson, Medical Director of the facility. Dr. Brightson conducted the Health Minister round the hospital,” the tweet read.



The Minister is said to have visited other health centres sited at the Shai Osudoku Hospital in Dodowa, Pantang Learning Centre in Pantang, Ga East Municipal Hospital in Kwabenya and the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



In a televised broadcast to the nation, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on June 15, announced that the Health Minister had contracted coronavirus in the line of duty.







“I want to wish our hardworking Minister for Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman Manu, MP for Dormaa Central, a speedy recovery from the virus which he contracted in line of duty,” President Akufo-Addo earlier said.



The minster was said to have undergone treatment for the virus at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).



See the Health Ministry's tweet below:





The Minister for Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has began a tour of treatment and holding centres under construction in the Greater Accra Region. pic.twitter.com/fOuuuFDdbE — Ministry of Health, Ghana (@mohgovgh) June 29, 2020

