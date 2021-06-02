Health Minister explains delay in construction of La General Hospital 15 months after its demolition

General News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has revealed that the delay in the reconstruction of La General Hospital is a result of constructors requesting additional work to be done on the empty land.



15 months [3 March 2020] after it was closed down for demolition and reconstruction to be done, the La General Hospital has become a white elephant serving as a football ground for members of the community.



The redevelopment project, financed by a credit facility from Standard Chartered Bank of the United Kingdom to the tune of $63 million as the estimate, was to be completed in 24 months when the sod-cutting was done in August 2020 before its closure in March 2020.



Answering questions on why work has not yet commenced on the land, the Health Minister disclosed that the contractors have requested more time to do extra work on the bare land before commencing work.



“After the sod-cutting, they decided to [do] some extra work on the place and they still decided that we need to do some more extra work. This is not the only site where we are seeing this, I can refer you to Komfo Anokye Hospital,” Kwaku Agyeman-Manu told parliament.



According to Kwaku Agyeman Manu, the constructor which is a Chinese company has also requested an insurance cover before they commence work.



“The little problem we have at the ministry is that not until some issues with the insurance cover is done, they cannot move to site. Finance Ministry has been informed and they are engaging that the problem would soon be resolved,” the Health Minister stated.



He added, “Since the [Health] Ministry does not control that activity it would be difficult for me to tell when that project would be done but all I can say is that it would be done soon.”



The project is being undertaken by the Chinese company, Poly Changda, which has a wide range of experience in China and other parts of Africa in the construction of healthcare facilities.



Residents who live in La have on several occasions expressed the frustrations they go through to get access to good health service ever since their premier hospital was demolished.



