Health Minister expected ‘back to work shortly’ - Kojo Oppong

The Minister of Health has recovered from the coronavirus infection he contracted a couple of weeks ago and is expected back to work “shortly”.



Kwaku Agyemang-Manu contracted Covid-19 in the line of duty, according to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who wished him a speedy recovery in his 11th nationwide broadcast on Sunday, June 14.



The Minister of Health, who has been a keen advocate of the safety measures in the prevention of Covid-19 in the country, had to seek medical treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).



He was, however, discharged a few days later after his condition proved stable.



On Thursday, June 25 at the bi-weekly press briefing, Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the Dormaa Central Member of Parliament (MP) is well now and “expects to be back to work shortly”.



Meanwhile, Minister of Education Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development Daniel Kweku Botwe are at UGMC self-isolating.



Both have run tests for Covid-19 and are yet to make their results known.



So far, Ghana has recorded a total of 15,473 cases of the virus since the first two index cases in March.





