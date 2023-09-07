Health Minister announces new policies

Health News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

At the Ministers Press Briefing which took place (September 6) at the Moi Press Centre, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman Manu, the Minister of Health spoke about some particular policies which are the Health Policy, Strategic Plans in Health and Legislation that they are working on.



He also spoke about health agendas such as the Sustainable Development Goal, Quality Healthcare Service for all People and other Regional declarations.



Hon. Kwaku Agyeman also spoke about the policies which are supported by legislation and collaboration agreements geared towards strengthening the health sector institutions to deliver on their mandates and for the benefit of all people living in the country.



The Minister of Health also mentioned that they are revising the National Health Policy to reflect the National Agenda incorporating new developments and international best practices in health and provide direction towards the attainment of the SDGs and other major policies and strategic documents developed by following Ghana’s roadmap to attaining Universal Health Coverage by 2030.



Hon. Kwaku Agyeman also mentioned that the Ministry is mandated to ensure good health for the citizens of the country.