Health Minister, Jean Mensa to appear before parliament this week

General News of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu is scheduled to appear before the house in parliament, to apprise members about steps being taken to address the shortage of Childhood vaccines in the country on Wednesday, March 2023.



The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, and the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority, Kenneth Attafuah, are also expected to appear before Parliament on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, to brief the House on the commission’s proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI).



Six ministers are also scheduled to appear before the house to respond to questions, which include urgent and oral questions.



The ministers expected to also appear are the Minister for Youth and Sports, Minister for Finance, Minister for Works and Housing, Minister for Interior Minister, Minister for Roads and Highways and Minister for Health.



The ministers will respond to over 45 questions during the week.



The president is also expected to deliver the State of the nation address on Wednesday, March 8 2023, in accordance with Article 67 of the constitution.



