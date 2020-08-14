Politics of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Health Insurance not working in West Gonja - Chairman Mpah

Aspiring MP for Damongo Constituency, David Tiki Dange

The Campaign Chairman for the aspiring Independent Parliamentary Candidate for the Damongo Constituency, Seidu Razak aka Chairman Mpah has appealed to the people of the Damongo Constituency to vote out the NPP government since the National Health Insurance scheme in the Damongo Catholic Hospital is now “very useless”.



Chairman Mpah speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM after visiting patients on admission in the Hospital on behalf of the independent parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency, Mr David Tiki Dange on 12th August 2020 said patients on admission and at the Out-Patients Department (OPD) are made to buy drugs which were not the case under the past National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.



He alleged that patients on admission without the health insurance card pay a daily amount of Ghc50, adding that patients are in difficult times in the Hospital.



Chairman Mpah disclosed that on a daily basis, patients folders are brought to his office to seek for support to enable them to pay their bills which is new in the Damongo Constituency under the NPP administration.



He said the campaign message by the NPP prior to election 2016, President Nana Akuffo Addo promised to make the health sector better than what the NDC was doing, adding that it is better to vote out the NPP since they have failed big time.



He said his parliamentary candidate, Mr Tiki Dange as a Member of Parliament (MP) will make sure all the happenings in the Hospital are corrected and appealed to the people in the Constituency to vote massively for him.



Chairman Mpah after meeting visiting patients on admission gave out an undisclosed amount of money to all the patients he visited.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.