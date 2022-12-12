Health Care for Ghanaians above 70 is now free - NHIA

Health News of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Health Care for Ghanaians above 70 is now free. President Nana Akufo-Addo has signed the policy document bringing this into effect. It guarantees a waiver of the mandatory 30-day waiting period and exempts them from premium and processing fees paid for this category under the National Health Insurance Scheme.



Signing the document at the Jubilee House President Akufo-Addo, said this is a major milestone in the healthcare system for the aged to receive free healthcare under NHIS.



The NHIA Board was at the Jubilee House to inform President Akufo-Addo about initiatives rolled out and progress so far made.



The NHIA Chief Executive Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye said membership of the scheme has increased to 27 million Ghanaians in the past 6-years and this has been aided by its short code scheme launched recently which was also used by about 13 million people on the scheme to renew their membership this year.



He says they expect a membership increase to 18 million by 2023. On the electronic management of claims, the Chief Executive said 70 percent of claims are now done electronically and by next year, manual claims will be no more.



This is to help eliminate fraudulent claims. On Monday, the authority also introduced the NHIA APP to facilitate speedy and smooth registration of membership without visiting the authority’s offices. Dr. Okoe-Boye called for an upward adjustment in the processing fee of 6-cedis to pool adequate finances to pay for claims. The latest addition is Free Elderly Health Care for Ghanaians above 70 years.



President Akufo-Addo, lauded the Health Insurance Authority for its achievements so far, especially the free healthcare for the elderly under the scheme.



This is the first such policy signed to guarantee Free Elderly Health Care under the NHIA.