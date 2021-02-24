Health News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: GNA

Health Alert: Disposal of nose masks indiscriminately

Residents of Tema Metropolitan area on Tuesday expressed concern about the indiscriminate disposal of used nose mask and called on health authorities to immediately begin education on proper management of used masks.



The residents are calling on the local government authorities, and other legally mandated institution to educate the public on the proper disposal of used nose masks as the usage of nose mask increases and the danger of littering around has become apparent.



Monitoring some of the principal streets in Tema, Nungua, Sakumono, Lashibi, and Ashiaman, Ghana News Agency observed that, nose mask have been dropped around.



Mr Domonic Owusu Ansah, a Resident of Nungua told the GNA that, “we are seriously concern about the health implication of the littering of nose masks in the community.



“Nose mask have become medical waste material and therefore its disposal must conform to safety protocols, we are calling on the National Commission for Civic Education and other institutions to sensitize the public about the proper handling of used nose mask,” he said.



Other residents also expressed similar sentiments and called on the Ghana Health Services to launch out a public education before it also becomes another health problem.