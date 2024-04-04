Heal Komfo Anokye Project: Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and wife donate Gh¢150,000

Regional News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: Nana Peprah

The immediate past majority leader and MP for the Suame constituency, Osei Kyei- Mensah-Bonsu and his wife have donated an amount of Gh¢150,000 to support the ongoing 'Heal Komfo Anokye Project' in Kumasi.



The project championed by the Ashanti overlord, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is to help address the urgent need for infrastructural improvement in Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH). Ghana's second-largest teaching hospital which receives referrals from 12 out of the 16 Regions, is currently in a tattered form that needs urgent healing.



The amount of money which was written on a giant check was received by the CEO of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Prof. Otchere Addai Mensah. He was supported by the committee chairman for the project, Sammy Adu Boakye, a broadcast journalist and the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun who is a member of the project's committee.



During the presentation, the former majority leader said, that the call which is a very good one by the Ashanti overlord is worth a quick response from each and everyone, not only those within the Ashanti region, but across the entire nation.



According to him, he was not in Ghana during the program's launch, hence, his late response to the call.



Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who praised Asantehene for his good works, said, that the visionary leader apart from this project, had many good plans for the region including a regional development program.



Additionally, he commended him for the Otumfuo Education Trust Fund initiative among others. He, however, called on every individual to contribute their part to the 'Heal Komfo Anokye Project'.



On his part, Prof. Otchere Addai Mensah, who is the CEO of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), thanked the former majority leader and his wife for such a kind gesture.



Reiterating the need for people to contribute to the call, the Professor urged the kind couple to also recommend to others the need to support the project.



According to him, the parts of the facility got into bad shape to the extent that it was likely to be disqualified by HeFRA during a reconsideration and issuance of license.



"As a CEO, I took my time to inspect the facility as soon as I was appointed by the president and got to know that many parts of the facility were in bad shape, including lack of good toilet facilities.



Contemplating on what to do to curb the situation, I was very lucky to meet both the President and the Ashanti overlord, thus, after they had visited a sick chief at the facility. I had the chance to discuss with them, and the Ashanti overlord told me he had even made some observations regarding that".



The CEO further revealed that Otumfuo as part of his 25th anniversary celebration and legacy projects, introduced that he wanted the facility to be furnished, hence, the 'Heal Komfo Anokye Project'.



"We were extremely happy when the king brought such an initiative".



He is however appealing to the entire Ghanaian community and those outside the country to contribute their quota to help eradicate the canker.