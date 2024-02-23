Heal Komfo Anokye: Church of Christ donates 330k to support project

Regional News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: Nana Peprah

Members of the Church of Christ Ghana have donated GHC330,000 to support the "Heal Komfo Anokye Project" in Kumasi.



The project which is being championed by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is seeking to renovate the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The initiative, which has since received an overwhelming welcome and support from individuals, philanthropists, and other organizations still needs more funds to accomplish the project.



The money was received by Otumfuo's sub-chiefs on Sunday during the first Akwasidee celebration.



Dan Owusu Asiamah, an international missionary for the Church of Christ who did the presentation on behalf of the Church said that the church sees the donation as a duty to support such the project.



He called on the other churches to set good examples by supporting the urgent cause.



The preacher who is concerned about the upsurge of fake prophets in the country seized the opportunity to caution pastors and prophets to desist from camping sick people in their churches.



"I have said on several occasions that none of these so-called prophets can heal or has ever healed blindness in reality. I keep challenging them to prove otherwise and none of them has been able to do so. This is not to say the power of God is not at work, but the fact is, most of these antics are fake," he said.



Expressing worry over politicians' failure to fix the challenge, he urged them not to look on, but they should contribute to the king's call to make it a success.