Headteacher remanded into prison custody for allegedly sodomising 14-year-old student

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region:



A 33-year-old headteacher of the Halter Academy at Kpongunor in the Lower Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region has been remanded into prison by an Odumase Krobo Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old male student of his school.



The accused, Arthur Tettey Muala during his appearance in Court on Tuesday, November 8, 2023, pleaded not guilty to the crime of defiling a child under 16 years and sodomy.



The prosecuting officer, Detective Chief Inspector Dan Apedo Joseph told the Court presided over by His Honour, Kwase Apiatse Abaidoo that Mr. Muala was engaged in the same act with a 14-year-old former student of the same school.



According to the facts available to this portal, the victim resided in the same neighborhood as the accused person and was close to the school where the latter also resided.



Detective Chief Inspector Dan Apedo told the Court that sometime in 2020, Muala began having anal sex with the boy, repeating the act anytime he invited him to his residence.



To continue to lure the victim to his house to enable him to persist with his acts, the headteacher, according to the prosecution gave one of his keys to his student with the instruction that he could come to his house at any time.



To conceal his act, he allegedly warned him not to inform anyone of the act, a warning the victim heeded by keeping his ordeal to himself.



From July 21, 2023, the victim started having difficulties in sitting due to severe pains he was suffering in the anus.



The victim also started urinating blood, a situation which led to his parents questioning him.



After thorough probing, he disclosed his ordeal at the hands of the headteacher to his parents.



The case was subsequently reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Odumase Police, where he was subsequently arrested and arraigned.



The Judge, after hearing the plea of the accused, remanded him into prison custody to reappear on November 28, 2023.



The convict, GhanaWeb learned, was arrested by the Somanya Police sometime in 2022 on similar charges but was subsequently released.



Based on this, Muala was arrested and arraigned.