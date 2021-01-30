Regional News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: GNA

Headteacher appeals for President Akufo-Addo’s intervention

Mr. Anthony Akurugu, the headteacher of ‘Junction-Mangoase’ District Assembly (D/A) Primary School has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for immediate intervention to assist in building a classroom block with the necessary facilities.



He said “the neglected school and pupils” are in dire need of a classroom block with toilet/urinal, library, Head teacher’s office, furniture, and teachers’ accommodation to facilitate effective teaching and learning.



The school is now one of the most deprived primary schools in the country, hence, a befitting classroom to serve the nursery, kindergarten, and the primary one to six pupils.



“The school has been neglected, without even a single decent classroom and proper school furniture for meaningful studies since its establishment 30 years ago”, Mr. Akurugu made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Junction-Mangoase’, a farming community in the Nkoranza North District of the Bono East Region.



“The situation is very worrying as classes end suddenly whenever it threatens to rain because pupils must run to their homes for shelter", the headteacher lamented.



He bemoaned “the school’s population is about 250 but disturbingly, the pupils are lacking the privilege to enjoy their basic right to quality education for lack of school building and other necessary materials for effective teaching and learning”.



Mr. Akurugu alleged the school has no record of single furniture donated by successive governments and due to that, the pupils sit on the bare floor to write.



He said it had always been difficult as a school to meet its learning objectives set for an academic year because classes were often interrupted by rainfall.



Mr. Akurugu pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to ensure the speedy provision of a befitting classroom block for the current generation of pupils and those yet unborn in the community to feel that “they are really Ghanaians and also getting their fair share of the national cake”.



That, he hoped would be a great relief for the parents and guardians in the community because “we sometimes wonder if really the pupils are part of Ghanaian school children”.



Mr. Akurugu appealed to non-governmental, charitable organisations, corporate entities, and philanthropists home and abroad to come to their aid “to secure the future of these little ones.