Heads of private schools in Lower Manya Krobo trained on coronavirus preventive etiquette

About 100 heads of private schools in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region have undergone a one-day training on preventive etiquettes and safety protocols against the spread of COVID-19 in their respective schools.



The programme organized by the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Education Directorate and held at the Zimmerman Congregation Presby Chapel at Odumase Krobo was intended to sufficiently prepare the participants on safety measures as part of actions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in schools.



The well-patronized programme saw headteachers from private pre-tertiary educational institutions including kindergarten, primary, junior high schools, senior high schools/technical vocational education, and training), officers from the Municipal Education Office, and some guests in attendance.



The training workshop which was supported by the Ensign College of Public Health offered the school heads and teachers the opportunity to be equipped with various covid-19 tips.



The training became necessary in the wake of the reopening of schools as the novel coronavirus persists and the need to ensure capacity building for school heads to supervise the observance of safety protocols in the schools.



The participants were enlightened on the roles and responsibilities of teachers, headteachers, parents, and caregivers and tasked to ensure the regular supply of PPE to the schools.



Hygiene education alongside the observance of all protocols including social distancing and wearing of face masks, they were told, must also be ensured at all times.



The facilitators including Mr. Williams K. Odoi, Municipal Director of Education, Barbara Buadu, Guidance and Counseling Coordinator, Frank Obo, Training Officer, Godfried Caesar, SHEP Coordinator, and Rose Lawer, Municipal Health Promotion Officer, took participants through the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders in the prevention etiquettes, an overview of COVID-19, and the various guidelines for schools.



Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Williams K. Odoi who chaired the programme, expressed his profound appreciation to the government for the series of interventions that have been rolled out for pre-tertiary schools for smooth implementation of policies.



He also used the occasion to caution the participants to take the safety protocols seriously.



The Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Samuel Nuertey Aryertey and the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Simon K. Tetteh graced the occasion by touching on the modalities that the government and the assembly have taken to ensure that the spread of the disease is being controlled in the municipality.



Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Samuel Nuettey Ayertey congratulated the organizers of the workshop and participants for their relentless efforts at supporting the government to ensure that the pandemic is curtailed in the various schools in the municipality.



He assured them that the government was also willing to compliment the efforts of teachers who have applied for the COVID-19 alleviation fund and promised to assist them to get the necessary funding.



The MCE, on his part, thanked the participants for availing themselves in their numbers for the training and said the assembly would continue to support the educational sector in the efforts to combat COVID-19.

