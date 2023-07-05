Heads of churches, Islamic clerics storm parliament ahead of anti-LGBTQ consideration

General News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Heads of churches and Islamic clerics have gathered in significant numbers at the parliament in anticipation of the deliberations on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, also referred to as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



The parliament is scheduled to hold a crucial debate today on the proposed legislation, which seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities, prohibit the promotion or advocacy of such activities, and provide assistance and protection to children and individuals impacted by LGBTQ+ issues.



The presence of these religious leaders underscores the widespread support for the bill among religious groups in Ghana.



Their attendance demonstrates the importance they place on preserving traditional Ghanaian family values and upholding their respective faith-based principles.



This gathering highlights the significance of the impending parliamentary discussions and the potential impact the outcome may have on the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.







As the debates unfold, it is expected that lawmakers will carefully consider the arguments put forth by both proponents and opponents of the bill, taking into account the rights, dignity, and well-being of all individuals involved.



YNA/OGB



