General News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

Heads of basic schools confirm receipt of PPEs for 2020 BECE

Some personal protective equipment (face mask) for BECE candidates

General Secretary of Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (COHBS), Alex Ackah has confirmed that personal protective equipment (PPEs) for 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates have been delivered to the various regions for distribution.



In an interview with UniversNews, Mr. Ackah, who is also the Headteacher of Dunkwa Methodist JHS in the Central Region, mentioned that the PPEs were received about a week ago and have since been distributed to candidates.



He was quick to add that nose masks were yet to be part of the distribution, explaining that they would not want students to come to the exam hall with excuses that they left them at home.



Mr. Ackah indicated that face masks would rather be distributed to the students at the exam centre.



“Currently all schools have received their PPEs for the upcoming BECE. For my district, I took it last week and I have distributed it among the students, other districts have called to confirm that they have received their PPE”



Mr. Ackah added that although the students were writing the exam during the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease, he is confident that the students have been adequately prepared.



“The children are prepared, they are gingered, they are prepared to write the exams because we have been with them since the reopening and tuition has been going on. Although, it may not be as it was when school operated for full hours; since it is an examination period, we teach for a while and allow them to also practice on their own”



The 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) would be conducted from 14-18 September 2020 with a total of 531,705 candidates comprising 269,419 males and 262,286 females.



Candidates are from 17,440 schools and they will write the Examination at 2007 centres.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.