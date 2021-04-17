Heads of Departments must be innovative - Bono East Minister

Regional News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Kwesi Adu Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister has urged heads of decentralized departments to be innovative in their administrative policies that could have positive impacts on the region and the country in general.



Mr. Gyan encouraged the heads to implement work ethics to check attitudes that could eschew absenteeism, laziness, drunkenness to give room for dedicated and productive efforts for developments.



Mr. Gyan speaking at a durbar of heads of government decentralized departments on Friday in the region during a working visit in the area to have first hand information on the operations of the departments reminded them to put the interest of the region first.



He said his vision as the minister was to cooperate with the heads of departments to help develop the region in the area of education and the basic necessities of life to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Mr Gyan said his vision was to focus on commercial agriculture, industrialization, human capital development and infrastructure and urged the departments to buy into his vision for the development of the region.



He observed that the decentralization process could not continue with the traditional ways of revenue mobilization, but to ensure the use of digitization of revenue collection.



The Minister stated that Traditional bureaucracies that hindered innovation, creativity and technology would no longer be tolerated, adding, that would be vital to leverage on the potentials of the Assemblies to increase its internally generated funds.



Mr Gyan asked the Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the region to lead in the crusade of improving internal revenue generations through digitization since the Assemblies were responsible for development and improvement in their areas.



The Assemblies must help to address issues of waste management and other matters that demand local regulations to maintain clean and healthy environment, he said.



Mr. Gyan emphasized that two out of the 11 Municipal and District Assemblies such as the Kintampo North and Nkoranza South Assemblies have their by-laws approved by the Regional Coordinating Council by enforcing compliance in sanitation management and environmental health standards.



The Minister again implored the Assemblies to invest in agriculture as the sector had the capacity to generate employment, food and raw materials for the local industry and promote export.