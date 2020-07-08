General News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Headmistress of KNUST SHS asked to ‘step aside’ over death of student

The headmistress of KNUST Senior High School has been ordered to step aside as the Ghana Education Service investigates circumstances leading to the death of one of the students.



Details of a statement signed by Head of the Public Relations Unit of the GES, and sighted by GhanaWeb disclosed that Felicia Asamoah Dankwaa has been directed to "step aside" for the Ashanti Regional Director of Education to take over the administration of the school.



The statement further noted that this was to enable Management of the Ghana Education Service to investigate "circumstances leading to the demise of a final year student on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.



Students of KNUST SHS went on a rampage after one of their colleagues, a final year business student was reportedly left unattended to while he writhed in pain over ulcer complications.



According to some of the students, teachers refused to attend to him over fears he had contracted the deadly Coronavirus.



“He was ill, he wasn’t showing any signs since morning but later in the afternoon around 3 pm he started vomiting because he had some stomachaches,” one student told Luv FM.



“Then we rushed him to the classroom blocks but it seems the teachers were only waiting for his parents to come so that they could take him to the hospital. He was there for close to three hours before his dad came to pick him up,” he recounted.



The police were called to stop the protests after the agitated students destroyed some properties including a vehicle reportedly belonging to the headmistress of the school.







Read the GES statement below:





