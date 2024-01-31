Headmaster, students of Bonwire SHTS appeal for boys' dormitory, other facilities

Regional News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: Nana Peprah

Acheampong Siribuor, the headmaster of Bonwire Senior High Technical School together with the students has made a passionate appeal to the government and other philanthropists to assist them with facilities.



According to the headmaster, the school is in urgent need of accommodation for male students and the school's teaching staff.



He said getting this assistance from the government will help enhance teaching and learning.



He also believes there will be very effective supervision when both students and teachers are equipped with these facilities.



According to the headmaster, the absence of the boys’ dormitory and teachers’ bungalow make situations in the school very tough.



He said the school which has a population of over 17000 has the majority of its students and teachers coming from home to school due to the lack of a dormitory and teachers' bungalows.



He said the current bungalow in the school was a project initiated by the very limited PTA, hence, compelling many teachers to come from home, and that leads to severe insecurity.



He added that the school buildings which have been of age, urgently needed some renovation and painting.



He however commended both the Chief and Queen Mother of Bonwire for already donating over 40 buckets of paint and called for more from others.



To ensure effective security, the headmaster called for the complete fencing of the school.



He also lamented over the water challenges faced by the school and how it affected the students.



"The water system is also a pressing issue. Students are forced to queue for water, and sometimes there is a total shortage making issues very difficult", he said.



He called for the installation of poly tanks to help ease the water challenge.



Speaking on behalf of the student leadership, Abdallah Hamdallatu who is the Assistant Girls' Prefect, said the school lacked many other facilities such as a science laboratory.



She also bemoaned limited facilities in the school such as a library and the lack of enough beds among others in the school's sick bay.



On behalf of the school, she appealed to the government, philanthropists, and other old students to come to the school's aid.



Both the students and the headmaster made this passionate appeal during a grand durbar of the school's SRC week celebration and homecoming event.



The theme for the celebration was "Achieving Academic Excellence Through Discipline".



Mr. Siribour who expressed gratitude and commendations for both the attendees and the organising committee said the leadership of the school was determined to ensure discipline.



Nana Asumadu Asuako Tirimuodehene, Sanaahene of Bonwire who represented the chief of Bonwire, Nana Bobbie Ansah II commended the school for such an organization and its achievements.



He reiterated the chief's commitment to ensuring the well-being of the school, indicating that they were going to make sure appropriate measures were put in place to meet the needs of the school.



"We need to fight to make this school one of the best, as we are doing for the Kente sector. We're already making strides in the Kente industry and in the same way we need to uplift the image of the school. Nananom is not going to sleep on this matter, we'll make sure the school is satisfied with its needs. I represented my chief and I'm going to tell him what happened here for the necessary measures to be put in place", he said.



