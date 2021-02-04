General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Head teachers in Tamale protest over assault on colleague

Headteachers in Tamale protesting

Headteachers in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region have boycotted classrooms to protest against the assault of the headteacher of Nyohini Junior High School (JHS).



“We would not return to our schools until all those who assaulted our colleague are arrested and prosecuted,” they declared.



This was contained in a communique presented to the Tamale Metropolitan Director of Education and signed by Mr Musah Adam and Mr Issahaka Abdul-Hafiz, chairman and secretary respectively.



The head teachers claimed that well built young men stormed the Nyohini JHS and subjected the head teacher to severe beatings for 30 minutes.



According to them, it was not the first time that a head teacher had been beaten and that it had happened on a number of occasions in the past.



They described the action of the unruly men as barbaric and worrying.



The head teachers indicated that they have been living in fear and that something ought to be done to guarantee their safety in schools.



They therefore called on the authorities to immediately take steps to deal with the culprits of the crime.



“We are further calling for an in depth investigation on the incident in order to unearth its root cause,” they appeal.



The Metropolitan Director of GES, Mr Amatus D-Tug-Uu assured the headteachers that the culprits would be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country.



He stated that the matter would be reported to the authorities concerned for prompt action to be taken.



Mr D-Tugu-Uu mentioned that his office would also liaise with the police command for further action.



He, however, appealed to headteachers to return to school while the authorities take steps to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime to face prosecution.



