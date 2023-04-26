Head of WTO urges young Ghanaians to take advantage of thriving digital trade in Ghana

General News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

The Head of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Nkojo-Iweala has encouraged young Ghanaians to take advantage of Ghana's booming digital trade, which she said is one of the fastest-rising in the world.



The WTO boss is on an official visit to Ghana and during a meeting with Trade Minister, K.T. Hammond, she commended Ghana's efforts at expanding her digital space, thus making digital trade thrive in the country, among the fastest in the world.



"One of the most exciting happenings in the world today is the rise of digital trade," the WTO boss said.



"Digitally delivered services are growing fastest and Ghana is doing quite well from the numbers we can see."



"Digitally delivered services in Ghana are doing well; whether it is a professional service business, trading, intellectual services or back office functions with others, or digital trading of women and men on the Internet. That is growing very fast."



"Because Ghana is doing so well, I want to encourage young men and women to do more of digital trade," she noted.



Ghana's digital progress is highly regarded internationally, following remarkable gains in several critical areas, including a national identity system, digital property address system, digitisation of government services, and mobile money interoperability, among others.



Ghana's seamless digital payment system, between mobile money wallets and bank accounts, has boosted online trade, as many public and private services, including petty trading, can be accessed online.



