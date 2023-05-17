Head of Family shot dead over chieftaincy dispute at Bortianor

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Head of Kwame Anu Family of Bortiano, Kpakpo Allotey has been shot dead by unknown assailants at Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra region.



The deceased was dragged from his bedroom at dawn by his attackers numbering about 18 who broke into his bedroom and shot him dead a few meters away from his house.





Residents told GHOne News the assailants inflicted machete wounds on him before he was, dragged outside and shot.



The incident has thrown the community in a state of fear.



Daughter of the deceased, Hannah Kpakpo is appealing to state security to thoroughly investigate the matter and have the perpetrators who are currently on the run apprehended and made to face justice.



Traditional authorities describe the action as a calculated attempt to wipe off some specific leaders.



Dzaasetse of Bortiano, Nii Clemence Aboanu revealed that the assailants first made an attempt on his life but could not have access to his house and went to the head of the family house and killed him.