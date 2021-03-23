You are here: HomeNews2021 03 23Article 1212250

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Head Pastor of Overcomers Breed International recounts his fulfilled prophecies for 2021

Head Pastor of the Overcomers Breed International at Fanmilk Blockfactory, Rev Isaac Ofori has recounted the number of his prophecies for the year 2021 that have already been fulfilled just three months into the year.

He gave a list of prophecies during the 31st night church service last year.

Below is a compilation of confirmed prophecies by Rev. Isaac Ofori for 2021

1) LOCKDOWNS OF VARYING DEGREES WILL BE THE ORDER OF THE DAY

2) TERRORISM ATTACK ON INDIA, NEAR ISRAELI EMBASSY IN INDIA

3) SEVERE CLIMATIC CONDITIONS IN USA.

WINTER STORM ACROSS USA,

AT LEAST 23 DEAD IN STORM RELATED INCIDENTS…. LEFT MILLIONS WITHOUT ELECTRICITY POWER, EXTREME WICKED WEATHER.

4) US ANTISEMITISM MOVING TO A DANGEROUS PHASE +T. SHIRTS

ANTISEMITISM… AIRLINES

RIOT ON CAPITOL TRUMP

NAZI SALUTE

5) CONFUSION IN GHANA PARLIAMENT – GHANA PARLIAMENT NEED ONENESS IN MIND ELSE CHAOS

6) GHANA AND GHANAIANS TO WIN VARIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARDS IN 2021

The Black Satellites have won THE AFCON tournament for the first time since 2013.

7) GHANA WILL SOON EMERGE AS ENVY TO THE WORLD 2021/22. I SEE US DRILLING OIL IN COMMERCIAL QUANTITIES.

8) VOLCANIC ERUPTIONS

9) DEAD SEA CREATURES

