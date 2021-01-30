General News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: GNA

HeFRA closes down four hospitals

The closure is to ensure quality standards and compliance with health regulations for public safety

The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA), as part of its regulatory enforcement measures, has closed down Susan Clinic, Obenfo Hospital, China Recovery Clinic and Grace Diagnostic Centre in Accra.



The exercise, which began at about 1000 hours on Friday, was also to ensure that the health Facilities met the required standard for operation.



Dr Philip A Bannor, the Registrar HeFRA, said the closure was part of the Agency’s mandate to ensure quality standards and compliance with health regulations for public safety.



He said the facilities were closed down in violation of Part 1, Section 11 of Health Institutions and Facilities Act, 2011 (ACT 829).



“The Acts demands that the facility and equipment used for operation are all licensed and gives the Agency the power of entry, inspect and closure of facilities which failed to meet set requirements,” he said.



Dr Bannor said a licensed facility was mandated under section 19 of Act 829 to display the license in a prominent place that was accessible to patients and clients in the premises of practice but was obvious these facilities did not have them displayed.



He said the closed down facilities were engaged by the Agency for the past six months to ensure they met the requirements to acquire a license to operate but failed to do so.



The Registrar advised health facilities that were operating without a license to close down and approach HeFRA through its regional capitals and head office to undergo the process.



He said all law firms that provided advisory or consulting services to health facilities should consult HeFRA for the right information concerning the operation of health facilities.



He called on the public to report suspected activities of facilities in their neighbourhood to the Agency via its website.



Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh alias Dr Obengfo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre and Jenu Baby an Indian and X-Ray Technician at Grace Diagnostic Centre, were handed over to the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters for further questioning and investigation.