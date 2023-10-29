'He will be the problem of the day' - Social media users react to Akufo-Addo's expected presence at NSMQ finale

General News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

The grand finale of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) is expected to come off on Monday, October 30, 2023.



In a flyer shared on the official X page of the organisers, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is announced to be the Special Guest of Honour at the NSMQ finale.



Following the special guest reveal, social media users have thronged the X page of NSMQ with reactions that portray Akufo-Addo as the problem of the Ghanaian youth.



Some X users explained that there was no need for the NSMQ organisers to include a question for the ‘Problem of the day’ segment as the main problem of the day (Akufo-Addo) was going to be among them.



An X user tweeted; “The real problem of the day is coming and I'm afraid every school will get 0/10.”



Another user who was reacting to Akufo-Addo’s expected presence at the NSMQ grand finale also tweeted “Will there be a problem of the day segment or they’d just have to read the room?”



“You’re finally bringing the problem of the day,” is the sentiment of another X user.



The harsh living conditions currently experienced by Ghanaians across the country have left little or no hope at all in the president of the land who is expected to turn the fortunes of the nation around.



There have been instances where the president or some leading members of the government have been booed or shooed by disgruntled citizens at events with the most recent one happening at Teshie after Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia went to the area to commission an Astroturf.



