General News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

‘He was fearless’ – Bawumia mourns late Rev. Dr. Asante-Antwi

Former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Rev. Dr. Samuel Asante-Antwi

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid tribute to the late Rev. Dr. Samuel Asante-Antwi. Dr. Bawumia commiserated with the bereaved family, and said the deceased “was fearless and was not cowed by arbitrary use of power.”



The former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana passed away in the early hours of Sunday at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



He served as the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral until his unfortunate demise. His death was confirmed in a statement by the Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat, Paul Opoku-Mensah.



In a Facebook post, the Vice President said the late Rev. Dr. Asante-Antwi served Ghana diligently.



“I have learnt with shock the passing of Most Rev. Dr. Samuel Asante Antwi, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party, former Council of State member under President Kufuor, former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana and until his death, the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral Project,” Dr. Bawumia wrote.



“He really played an integral role in the transition from military regime to democratic dispensation.



“My condolences to the immediate family, the Church and his loved ones. I will miss Papa. Rest in peace man of God until we meet again,” he added. The late man of God became the ninth President of the Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana when he was inducted into office in 1997.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.