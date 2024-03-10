He was being considered for running mate – NDC MP reveals chat with late John Kumah

Politics of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Williams Okofo-Dateh, the Member of Parliament for Jaman South in the Bono Region, has expressed deep sadness at the sudden passing of Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah.



Okofo-Dateh disclosed that his late colleague had confided in him regarding being considered as a vice presidential nominee by the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking on the Onua FM Etifi Nsem show on Saturday, March 9, Okofo-Dateh emphasized the closeness he shared with Kumah in Parliament and disclosed that Kumah had shared the news of his potential nomination as a running mate with him.



“Few days before his demise, I met him in Parliament and asked about his alleged running mate bid and the related food poisoning issue which he confirmed and said I should remember him in prayers.



"He is someone that confides in me most at times, and so that day he confirmed the running mate bid stressing that the party hierarchy is considering his nomination,” the Jaman South lawmaker asserted.



Amid escalating tensions over the selection of a running mate for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kumah was seen as a potential unifying figure within the party.



Advocacy for his selection reportedly gained traction among party stalwarts in the Ashanti Region, citing his strong ties with the Christian community and leadership qualities.



Unfortunately, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024.



Okofo-Dateh described him as a dedicated stalwart in the Ejisu constituency, highlighting his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those he served.



GA/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



