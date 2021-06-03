He was a strong human rights defender – Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Sir John

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

President Akufo-Addo has paid tribute to Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, known popularly as Sir John



The NPP bigwig died in July 2020 and will be buried today



President Akufo-Addo has praised him for his selflessness and commitment to the NPP



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogized Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, who will be laid to rest today, June 3, 2021.



President Akufo-Addo in his tribute celebrated Sir John as he was popularly called for his contribution to the NPP and the country at large.



He extolled him as a defender of human rights who vouched for him at a time when some party members were having doubts about him.



“Passionate devotee of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition, outstanding stalwart of the NPP. Strong defender of the human rights as a lawyer, faithful adherent of the Seventh Day Adventist faith. "These were the multi-faceted aspects of the career and character of Sir John which earned him great affection and considerable renown.



President Akufo-Addo said that news of Sir John’s demise hit him with shock and sadness.



“Like everyone who had the opportunity of knowing him, I received news of his death with great shock and deep sadness. Indeed, the disbelief and grief expressed by many at the news of his death are testimony to how people, in and out of the NPP felt about him."



Sir John who died on July 1, 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital will be buried today, June 3, 2021 at his home town, Wonoo Sakora in the Ashanti Region.



Until his demise, he was the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission.



