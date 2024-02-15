He's not gone oo - Ofori-Atta's new job triggers social media reactions

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Social media platforms recorded an uptick in engagements on February 14 for obvious reasons, it was Valentine's Day; but also because President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a major ministerial reshuffle.



Soon after the announcement was made, "Finance Minister" and "Ken Ofori-Atta" started trending.



The termination of Ofori-Atta's appointment as finance minister became the single most talked about aspect of the government shakeup.



Hours on, even as Ofori-Atta remained in the trends, it was reported that the president's cousin had been lined up for another appointment.



The former Finance Minister would serve as the senior presidential advisor on the economy, according to Asaase Radio. He would specifically be in charge of international investments and capital markets.



That news triggered a new wave of reactions, some of which are produced below:





You thought he was going away? Na scam! Ken Ofori-Atta is to be appointed as Senior Presidential Adviser on the economy. He will also serve as the President’s special envoy on international investments and capital markets.

Source: Elton Brobbey, Presidential correspondent JoyFM. pic.twitter.com/L52raXpJbp — Abdul Hameed (@sayhameed) February 14, 2024

Ken Ofori Atta joins Bawumia at the Flagstaff House (physically) to mis-manage the Ministry of Finance from the presidency.



Vote John Dramani Mahama for well-paying jobs through the 24-hour economy initiative ???? pic.twitter.com/yCUnN2R4uU — Dr. Omane Boamah (@eomaneboamah) February 14, 2024

Ken Ofori Atta is still finance minister



????



“The former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta is to be appointed as the senior presidential advisor on the economy. He will also serve as the president’s special envoy on international investment and the capital markets, -Asaase Radio pic.twitter.com/pGj49sz6xT — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) February 14, 2024

Ken Ofori Atta is not gone o, he’s to be appointed Presidential Advisor on Economy



Ghana’s former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is set to be named a Senior Presidential Advisor to President Nana Akufo-Addo on all matters relating to the economy.



According to sources… https://t.co/KqTyzNvrmV pic.twitter.com/k5ah6EhrzB — WithAlvin ???????? (@withAlvin__) February 14, 2024

Ken Ofori-Atta

Senior Presidential Advisor - Economic Affairs????. Still in charge pic.twitter.com/86vryzNTYC — Sawa???????? (@CitizenSawaJnr) February 14, 2024

Ken Ofori-Atta is to be appointed as the senior presidential advisor on the economy. He will also serve as the president’s special envoy on int’l. invests. and the capital markets. We’ve been dribbled once again. This guys are smart ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/sGnHih3YwP — J. Gomda ???????? (@GomdaJacob) February 14, 2024

Senior presidential advisor on finance will be the new role of Ken Ofori Atta? From "frampan" to fire ????



If true, it'll actually be an elevation — Sawa???????? (@CitizenSawaJnr) February 14, 2024

