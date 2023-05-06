'He's a Muslim and so what?': Bawumia won us 2016, deserves to lead in 2024 - Asa B

Politics of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the 2026 elections largely bacause of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister Stephen Asamoah Boateng has said, asserting, in his opinion, such feat among others, makes the vice president deserving of the flag bearer slot of the governing party going into the 2024 polls.



The former Mfantsiman West MP said Dr Bawumia has learned fast on the job and has attributes that make him worthy of being the next leader of the party and subsequently president of the nation.



He acknowledged that Dr Bawumia and former Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen are the frontrunners in the flag bearer race of the NPP but noted that he is on the side of the vice president, who would make history as the first Muslim flag bearer of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition, should he win the race.



In his view, however, Ghanaians should rise above religious and tribal politics.



“We have lived together peacefully, both Christians and Muslims; Buddhists, and even the traditionalists, and I haven’t heard any fight anywhere. So, when people say, 'He’s a Muslim', I ask: 'And, so?'



"That’s his belief. I am a Christian and I like him," Mr Asamoah Boateng said, adding: "We are building a nation, and, so, we should rise above the tribal and religious arguments and see ourselves as one people, and focus on somebody who can lead us into the prosperity we’re looking for."



The former Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) said this on Accra-based Citi TV on Wednesday, 3 May 2023.



Defending Dr Bawumia’s economic prowess vis-a-vis the current eceonomic crisis, Mr Asamoah Boateng said: "Before COVID hit us, our economic indicators were all high," stressing: "It's a known fact that the economy wasn’t as bad before COVID hit us."



"If you look at the trend, we are performing better than most countries now," he contended, pointing out: "When you go down into almost a recession, it will take a while to bounce back."



"It’s not the borrowing, it’s a question of things not working the way we wanted it," he defended.



Between the vice president and the former trades minister, Mr Asamoah Boateng said he prefers a Bawumia leadership.



"It’s Alan and Bawumia who are the leading contenders. Of course, there are others including my own brother Kennedy Agyapong. For me, I don’t belong to A or B, although I can tell you for a fact that I will prefer Bawumia’s side," he declared.



"I believe that he [Bawumia] has the character and the strength, and he’s learned on the job very quickly, and he also comes in as very humble and down to earth; [someone] who embraces everybody."



"And, in politics, that kind of trait is very key and people must be able to relate to you, so, that’s what I think, but the delegates will decide," he indicated.



"It is known in the party that I am on his [Bawumia’s] side," he confessed.



He said: "Looking at what he’s done since he came into the limelight as a running mate and as a vice, he’s one of those people I have seen in politics who has matured very fast and quickly and smart. And he’s got the strength and the character to withstand the pressures."



"And I also remember that for 2016, winning was partly due to him [Bawumia]. I will give him a bigger chunk of it. He ran the campaign and he was on the attack. And when you’re in the political arena, you must have the stomach to be on the front foot and he’s on the front foot," he added.



"The others, I don’t want to comment on, because I am only talking about the one that I think should be given the nod to lead the party," Mr Asamoah Boateng said.