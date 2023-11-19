He never agreed to meet Bawumia - Adakabri details how Ken was ambushed at home

General News of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A meeting between Assin Central Member of Parliament and Vice President Bawumia was celebrated by New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters after the November 4 presidential primaries.



The said meeting, first reported by the pro-government Daily Guide newspaper, took place at the MP's residence with party unity ahead of the 2024 general elections top of the agenda.



Weeks on, details continue to emerge from people who claim to have insider information about the real issues that were tabled for discussion.



One such is Adakabri Frimpong Manso, a presenter with Despite Media, who alleged that the meeting was not as cordial as reported, adding that Ken was actually ambushed after he evaded several invites from the Bawumia camp for a meeting.



"They did all they could to get him but he was also evading them, so they surveilled him till they realised he was at home and then they ambushed him," he said on Neat FM last week, asking: "Isn't there the need to inform people of your visit?"



He continued: "This was a case where he was not aware. They tried all they could through the handlers, so when they checked and got information that he was at home, they made their move.



"They kept very long at the residence and had extensive conversations," he added stating that a central theme was around persons who abused Agyapong during the flagbearer campaign.



Agyapong placed a respectable second during the November 4 polls with Bawumia winning by over 61%. The Vice President will now lead the NPP into the 2024 general elections even as Ken bows out of Parliament after five terms.







