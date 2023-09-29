He lacked the courage – Ken Agyapong on Alan’s resignation

General News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reacted to the September 25 resignation of Alan Kyerematen.



Agyapong holds that it is the lack of courage to withstand deliberate and calculated mistreatment that forced the former trade minister to resign from the party.



Agyapong intimated that like Alan, he and his supporters are also facing similar intimidation tactics but that he would stay in the party and fight.



In an interview wit Kings Radio in the Us, where he is on a campaign tour, the Assin Central MP said president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo years back was a victim of similar acts of sabotage which he helped to combat.



“Politicians don’t learn, it is good you’ve brought this up (video of him threatening to deal with Kwabena Agyepong and Paul Afoko in 2015), what was done to Akufo-Addo that caused me to shed tears is what is being meted out to Alan and I.



“So much so that, Alan did not have the courage to withstand it and has resigned,” Agyapong submitted.



He added: “NPP internal politics always becomes so violent, listening to how the boys are lamenting (Delta Force), there is so much intimidation in the internal politics.”



He was referring to a recent support for his candidature by a former vigilante group affiliated with the NPP.



“When I was coming, I heard that some Delta Force members in the Ashanti Region have declared support for me. Now, I am getting calls that they are being intimidated with calls from high places.



“How is it that internal politics have become threat-filled especially targeting those who declare support for other candidates openly, when at the same time all ministers and other appointees are following the Vice President?



“Yet you will call for unity after the election? Let’s be fair. Unity is the product of justice, if you want unity, let it be built on justice to all,” he stressed.



