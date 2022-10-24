He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back

General News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The company behind the “Remember Me” political advertisement of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020, which has become a subject of recent conversations, has come out to refute claims that they deceived and paid their actors only GH₵300.



According to Riverblade Intuition, there appears to be an intentional plot by one of the models, Nicholas Teye, a former beneficiary of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo), to misrepresent the facts of the matter.



He claimed that Nicholas and 31 others, most of whom were not lucky enough to have had their pictures selected, each received GH₵500 as well as transportation of GH₵50 each.



He added that the total amount paid to all of them came to GH₵17,050.



He also refuted the claim that the actors had not been given the full details of what they were in for.



“First of all, a simulated design of the billboard adverts was shown to him repeatedly during the photoshoot to get his expression and acting. Also, the intended purpose for his photos was expressly stated in the release form he signed before the shoot began,” Roman Boakye Gyinae, the Creative Chief and Director of Strategy at Riverblade Intuition, said, a report by mynewsgh.com stated.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that Nicholas Teye had claimed that he was only paid GH₵300 for the photos he took.



He added that his life is currently under threat because his face was splashed on the billboards without his knowledge.



Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Nicholas stated that people blame him for the current economic hardship facing Ghanaians, as they believe that he also campaigned for the governing party.



The SHS teacher stated that he has had to even disguise himself by wearing a nose mask and a cap whenever he wants to go out of his home, for fear of being noticed and attacked.



“My major challenge is the threat. So, any time I have to go out, I have to put on a nose mask and sometimes a cap.



“Sometimes, I will be in the room, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday without going out because I am afraid if I step out, I don’t know what will happen to me. The moment they see you [sic] they are angry and they want to beat you because you are part of the reasons why they are suffering. Sometimes they will call you and threaten you.



“Sometimes my wife will tell me where I am going, if I have the money, I should take Uber,” Teye narrated.



Riverblade Intuition also explained that the advertisements under the “Remember Me” campaign for the NPP had more than 85million impaction online, influencing voter decisions through the use of emotive themes.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











AE/BOG