He is too obedient for my liking – The one thing McDan’s son does that worries him

General News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chairman of the McDan Group, Dr. Daniel McKorley, describes his first son in a lot of beautiful ways, but at the same time, he explains that some of these good qualities scare him, if not worry him.



Speaking about his son in his book, ‘The Path of an Eagle: Despair, Hope & Grace,’ the business magnate described his son as someone who is already quickly following up in his footsteps.



Admittedly, he said he is not surprised about that side of things, but what concerns him the most is his boy’s near-perfect obedience.



“My first son, also a second-year student at the University of Ghana, is already picking up business ideas. He is intelligent, very fast in making decisions and he has gotten most of them right so far: I am not surprised he has taken to business so early because he was born and bred in business.



“One funny thing, nonetheless, is that he is too obedient for my liking, and that is the only complaint I have got to make about him. In his resolve never to cause me even a little worry by breaking a rule, he rather gets me worried,” he wrote.



While adding that he is not against such a quality of his son, he explained that he expects, like for most people who succeed in life, to brace up for both the good, the bad and the ugly.



He added that although he has seen his son work through all the various departments of his company, he just hopes that he can sometimes allow himself to experience things outside the box.



“I think that those who strain hard never to break rules later face problems in life. In life, one should expect to make mistakes, learn from them, correct them and move on. That is how we build up experiences. I always tell him in business, the good, the bad and the ugly are all important. Sometimes you need the good so your business would move in the direction you desire. Sometimes too the bad happens so you get experience.



“In spite of that, he is very meticulous in everything and is very selfless. He has served in almost every subsidiary of McDan, his duties ranging from a security guard, a front desk officer to a supervisor. Recently, he led the logistics team to off'-load fertiliser in the north,” he added.







