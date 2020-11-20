General News of Friday, 20 November 2020

He is either mostly lying, evasive or just completely clueless – Franklin Cudjoe blasts Deputy EC Boss

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, says he cannot fathom why Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, is allowed to grant interviews on behalf of the Commission.



According to Franklin Cudjoe, Mr Quaicoe, when given the opportunity to speak on behalf of the commission, either ends up peddling falsehood, being evasive or exhibits ignorance on any subject matter.



The comments by the head of the policy think-tank comes after the commission labelled claims that reports of some names submitted to be included in the Special Voting register did not make it into the register as false.



Security analyst, Adam Bonaa, who this week cautioned the EC to rectify the issue of missing security officers’ names from the special voters register, said the phenomenon may cause serious security issues if left unchecked.



However, responding to the claims, Dr Serebour Qauicoe who is the Director Electoral Services at the EC said there was no iota of truth in the allegations by the security analyst.



“I don’t think it is true. I don’t know where he got his figures. We have 109,552 people on the special voters’ list and this list includes the media and the security services so how many security services people do we have there?” he quizzed in an interview with Citi News monitored by GhanaWeb.



But Mr Franklin Cudjoe who seems not to be impressed with Dr Serebour Quaicoe has taken to his Twitter page to question his competence when it comes to speaking on behalf of the Commission.



“I wonder why the EC allows Dr. Serebour to be granting interviews. He is either mostly lying, evasive or just completely clueless on serious issues. Huh!!,” he shared in a tweet.





