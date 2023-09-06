He is a strong NDC man - Supt. Asare accuses another COP in leaked video

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Superintendent George Asare of the Ghana Police Service was captured in a new video as he engaged a former Northern Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chief Bugri Naabu in discussions aimed at replacing the current Inspector-General of Police.



Asare gave a marathon evidence-in-chief on Monday to the parliamentary committee probing the tape and crucial national security issues surrounding it.



The superintendent was captured in a video released hours after his testimony ended.



He was discussing a wide range of issues with Bugri Naabu including the need for the IGP George Akuffo Dampare to be replaced as quickly as possible. He also spoke about the role of the police in the electoral victory of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) alluding to the fact that the top brass in the police had those with sympathies for the NDC.



“He didn’t come there,” he said of one Commissioner of Police (COP), “So, you expect him to come there before you know that he is NDC, he sent them there…that man is a strong NDC man, the Awuni I told you about,” he told his guest.



“Who is Awuni?” Bugri Naabu asked, to which Asare replied: “Awuni is there, he is one of the commissioners.”



Per GhanaWeb checks, the only COP on the current Police Management Board (POMAB) is COP Paul Manly Awini, the Director General in charge of National Patrol Department.



An outgoing COP of Police, George Mensah who was also captured on the viral tape seeking the replacement of the IGP during his submissions before the committee suggested that policemen had their political affiliations and it determined promotions at a certain level within the force.



He cited himself as an example of an officer sidelined during the NDC era, he admitted being a sympathizer of the NPP but that he was not a car-bearing member.