General News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

'He is a coward, he lacked balls' - Simon Osei-Mensah blasts Martin Amidu

play videoSimon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has castigated Martin Amidu over his resignation as Special Prosecutor.



Martin Amidu has resigned from the office of the Special Prosecutor citing reasons that the government has failed to pay him and his Deputy their salaries as well as other benefits.



He further informed the general public that his decision to resign was also necessitated by some operational challenges that weren't addressed by the President after appointing him as Special Prosecutor.



He further accused the President of interfering in his work among other reasons for his resignation.



President Nana Akufo-Addo through his Secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo issued a reply to Martin Amidu's allegations.



The President refuted the claims that Martin Amidu was not paid his emoluments and benefits but revealed the latter's office was given over Ghc 100 million.



Mr. Amidu's office account currently contains over Ghc 60 million which hasn't been used for its purpose, according to the Presidency.



Nana Asante Bediatuo also dismissed claims of political or President's interference in Martin Amidu's work and further added the office of the Special Prosecutor was given all required resources and funds to facilitate the operations of Mr. Amidu.



Also adding his voice to the issue, Hon. Simon Osei-Mensah believed Mr. Amidu didn't have the ''balls'' to execute his mandate and has decided to resign in order to run away from his embarrassment.



Hon. Osei Mensah was of a strong conviction that Mr. Amidu resigned because he knew he would be compelled to prosecute former President and NDC Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama over the Airbus bribery scandal but because he (Amidu) is a "coward", he's decided to go for the easy option.



"He just didn't know his job. He couldn't do the work. It's a trick; he knew when we get into next year because Nana Addo will win the elections, he will be compelled to prosecute former President John Dramani Mahama because he has said he (Mahama) is Government Official 1. He cannot do it. He doesn't have the courage to do it; so he has intentionally run away. He is a coward! . . . He lacked balls. I thought he was a man but he isn't," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".



To him, Mr. Amidu didn't do any work when appointed as Special Prosecutor.



''What was he doing? Didn't he know his job description?... What work did he do? What case has he prosecuted?'' he queried.





