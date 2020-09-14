Politics of Monday, 14 September 2020

He is NDC's poster boy - Dele Momodu on Mahama's comeback after 2016 defeat

Chairman of the Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu is convinced no person other than former President John Mahama was primed to lead the frontiers of the opposition NDC in the 2020 elections.



The publisher of the Ovation Magazine and business tycoon who described John Mahama as “the poster boy of the NDC” intimated that the track record of the party’s flagbearer was unmatched thus it was evident he would make a comeback.



Chief Dele Momodu has often been described as a close ally of the former president and has over the years invested in Ghana.



Asked if he was surprised about the decision of John Mahama to contest for the presidency again after his loss to opponent Nana Akufo-Addo in 2016, Chief Dele replied;



“…I knew he would always come back. For the level of work, he had done, for the passion he has for Ghana it’s impossible for anybody to stop him from coming back.

“That’s the poster boy of the NDC, he did them proud. He did a lot…”



Chief Dele Momodu was speaking on GhanaWeb’s #SayItLoud show on the back of the impasse between his home country, Nigeria and Ghana after some businesses owned by nationals were forcibly locked by a taskforce of the Trade Ministry.







Meanwhile, Ghana’s electoral body will on Monday, September 14, 2020 hold a media briefing on the procedures for the filing of nominations and receipts for the 2020 General Election.



According to the Electoral Commission for the first time in history of the country, presidential and parliamentary aspirants will not physically pick nomination forms from the offices but would have to download from its website for processing.



The Commission said the upgrade was part of safety protocols adopted to help curb the spread of the fast spreading Coronavirus (COVID-19).





