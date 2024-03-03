He died from heart attack – Nigeria Actors Guild confirm Mr. Ibu’s demise

General News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas has officially announced the death of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor popularly known as Mr. Ibu.



According to the president, Mr. Ibu died of cardiac arrest.



“Sad day for the Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today, and Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest, according to his manager of 24 years, Don Nwuzor. I announce with a deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu did not make it. May his soul rest in peace,” he wrote in an Instagram post.



Mr. Ibu who had been battling ill health for several months was reported dead on Saturday, March 2, 2024.



Following the report, several individuals including some players in the Nigerian entertainment industry have taken to social media to mourn the comic actor who died at the age of 62.



“Rest well, Mr Ibu. We will definitely miss you, brother,” Peter of P-Square wrote on X.



“It is well…rest well, sir,” actress Mercy Johnson also wrote.



