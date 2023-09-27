He begged me till his death – Alan addresses infamous da Rocha letter of 2008

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Independent presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen has addressed an infamous letter written in 2008 by then chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the late B.J. da Rocha.



In the said letter, the chairman is on record to have said Alan should be allowed to leave the party as he wished because he was a disruptive force in the group.



A Ghana News Agency report at the time said, the chairman held that aside being a “disruptive factor in the party," Alan was also "a stumbling block and loose cannon”.



“The party has an election to win. We should concentrate our efforts on the task ahead and let him go his way in peace,” Mr da Rocha said in the GNA report.



Alan has, however chronicled a sequence of events relative to how he had to confront the late chairman over his approach in seeking to resolve tensions at the time.



“I had just met Da Rocha in Accra on my way to Kumasi and when I arrived, he had already an granted an interview (i.e. issued a statement), calling me a disruptive factor.



"When I had the opportunity, I confronted him frontally and asked him if he was serious at all because I felt as an elderly person, he should have known better.



"I told him he acted in bad faith. Later on, he called consistently to apologise before his death,” he disclosed on Accra-based UTV on September 26.



The said statements by da Rocha has resurfaced in the light of Alan's second resignation from NPP on Monday.



Alan Kyerematen's decision to run as an independent candidate came on September 25, when he officially resigned from the NPP.



This move followed his withdrawal from the NPP's flagbearer race, which reportedly stemmed from challenges encountered during a Super Delegates Conference held within the party in August 2023.



In his official statement regarding his resignation and independent candidacy, Alan Kyerematen stated, "Under the circumstances and given the context, I am honorably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest the high office of the presidency in 2024 as an independent presidential candidate."



