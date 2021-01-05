General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: GNA

Hawker granted GH¢50,000.00 bail over theft

The suspect will make his next appearance on January 25, 2021

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢50,000.00 bail with two sureties to a hawker for allegedly stealing.



The court stated that the sureties should be residents within the jurisdiction of the Court, gainfully employed and earning not less than GH¢1,000.00 a month.



Emmanuel Anim Barimah pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit a crime to wit stealing, stealing, and causing unlawful harm.



He will make his next appearance on January 25, 2021.



Meanwhile, two of his accomplices; Richard Ajunwa and Emmanuel Ajunwa, all head porters are currently on the run.



Police Chief Inspector William Kwadwo Boateng, told the Court presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah that, Mr. Yaw Debrah is the complainant in the case and a trader, living at Agbobloshie.



He said Barimah and his accomplices also lived at Kantamanto in Accra.

Chief Inspector Boateng said on August 24, 2020 at about 0330hours, Barimah who is a friend to Debrah, went to his house whilst, he (the complainant) was asleep.



The Prosecution said Barimah, with two others namely Richard and Emmanuel later attacked the complainant who was sleeping in his room together with one Francis Owusu, a witness in the case, and made away with his goods valued at GH¢3,540.00.



He said Barimah who was holding a pair of scissors also stabbed the complainant multiple times, which resulted in deep cuts on his head and abrasions all over his body.



The Prosecution said Barimah and the two bolted with the goods in addition to GH¢1,500.00. Chief Inspector Boateng said the complainant made a formal report to the police and on the same day, Barimah was arrested from his hideout.



The Prosecution said, in his cautioned statement, Barimah admitted the offense but failed to lead police to retrieve the items.

