Hawa Koomson to engage GJA leadership over media blackout

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Hawa Koomson, has announced her intention to engage in dialogue with the leadership of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) to address any misunderstandings and pave the way for a constructive relationship between the Ministry and the media.



This decision follows the GJA's call for a media blackout on all activities involving the Minister, prompted by the assault of a journalist from Cape Coast during the NPP’s parliamentary aspirants' vetting in Cape Coast, allegedly by individuals associated with the Minister.



In a statement from her office, Ms. Koomson expressed deep concern regarding the GJA's decision to blacklist her, emphasising her unequivocal condemnation of the reported incident.



She vehemently denied all accusations leveled against her and her associates.



Recognising the pivotal role of the media in Ghana's democracy, the statement affirmed Ms. Koomson's commitment to creating an environment that ensures the safety and security of journalists in carrying out their duties.



The Minister urged the GJA leadership to reconsider the decision to blacklist her, pointing out the lack of evidence linking her to the assault.



She emphasised her confidence in the ongoing investigation by the Ghana Police Service to apprehend the alleged attacker.