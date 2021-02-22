General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Hawa Koomson's performance at vetting will not be a reflection of her work at the Ministry - Editor

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aqua Culture Development

Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam has asked Ghanaians not to attack the Minister-Designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson on her performance at vetting.



According to him, the Minister-Designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture’s “somewhat poor performance” at the vetting is in no way a reflection of the work she can do when approved and appointed into the ministry.



Asking the Ghanaian populace to stop trolling Hawa Koomson for her performance at the vetting, especially on social media, he said, “She will just be a figurehead at the ministry”.



Andy motioned that the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture already has a number of competent directors who will help her accomplish her tasks with ease only if she is good to them.



Speaking on the Happy Morning Show hosted by Samuel Eshun and aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM, he said, “When she goes to the ministry and refuses to act bossy and lord her position over the Chief Director and others, they will help her do good work and she will be proud of them. Although her performance was abysmal, we should stop criticizing her."



The newsman who believes the vetting process has improved over time also advised the vetting committee to take questions from the Ghanaian populace and ask appointees during the process.



Background



Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Hawa Koomson, became the most talked-about personality in Ghana following her vetting on Thursday.

Facing the Appointments Committee, she was subjected to various questions regarding her previous role as Special Development Initiatives Minister, and also her new role as Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister.



Answering questions on her new role, social media users commented on her command of the English language, and especially some responses she gave at the vetting.



The Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister-designate Hawa Koomson in an attempt to define fish farming as well as its advantages said, “Fish farming is the process of rearing of fish in reservoirs and fish ponds, etc…”



She also stated two advantages of fish farming in addition to the definition.



“It makes the farmer earn some income, it also increases fish for consumption in our community. If I’m right, there are four fishing regions in Ghana, If I’m wrong, I will find out when I get the nod”, she said.



With President Akufo-Addo deciding to scrap the Ministry for Special Development Initiatives which Hawa Koomson headed in his first term, she (Hawa Koomson) has been appointed Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture pending approval from the vetting committee.