Hawa Koomson’s misconduct will be made a foolish case – Fiifi Kwetey suggests

Minister for Special Development Initiative, Mavis Hawa Koomson

Member of Parliament for Ketu South constituency, Fiifi Kwetey, is projecting that the case against his colleague, Mavis Hawa Koomson, involving a gun-shot incidence, will die off.



Hawa Koomson is currently under investigations for firing warning shots at a registration centre in the Awutu Senya East constituency during the voters registration exercise.



Likening her case to the chaos that occurred at the Ayawaso West Wuogon during the by-election, the lawmaker noted that President Akufo-Addo sat aloof without acting despite the Commission of the Inquiry Committee’s submitted reports and findings.



Speaking on CitiTV’s Big Issue Saturday, he averred that, “What we are seeing under this regime has been nothing short of impunity. Right at the very seat of the presidency, hoodlums of the NPP attacked a senior police officer in January of 2017. What was done to any of them, nothing. Similar incidence has happened in Kumasi, different parts of the country and nothing has been done… The by-election in Ayawaso West Wuogon, what did we not see…when national security were seen shooting people. What was done to them? nothing!. If Hawa Koomson sees that these levels of impunity are prevailing in the country, why would she not believe that she’s capable of going to registration centres and shooting guns.? Because she knows that after all, what is going to happen?”.



“The president ignored the whole Ayawaso West report, did not do anything significant and you expect him to do something about Hawa Koomson? Zero is going to be done,” he stated.



According to him, though the minister honoured the invitation of the police on Friday, the case would soon be covered up without any necessary actions taken against her.



“All these talks about the police is doing investigations…you and I know where this is ending. It’s ending nowhere,” he added.



To buttress his claim, the Ketu South MP said the posturing of some elements within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who have have already jumped to the defence of Mavis Hawa Koomson is enough proof..



On Monday the Kasoa Peace Town Top Hill Down polling station was closed down by the officials of the Electoral Commission after gun-wielding men stormed the premises.



MP for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, admitted having firedthe warning shots at the centre.



She was subsequently invited by the police who retrieved her gun and began investigations into the subject.

