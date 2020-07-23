General News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Hawa Koomson’s gun should be taken from her - WANEP

Mavis Hawa Koomson is MP for Awutu Senya East

The National Coordinator for the West Africa Network for Peace Building (WANEP), Mr Albert Yelyang, has stated that the gun belonging to Minister of Special Development Initiative, Mavis Hawa Koomson should be taken from her with immediate effect.



The call comes after the Minister fired warning shots at the ‘Step to Christ’ registration centre at Kasoa.



According to the MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency of the Central Region, she gave the warning shot to protect herself from her attackers at the centre.



She also explained that at the time she went to the centre, her police escort had not arrived since it was very early in the morning.



“The gun should be taken from her because if you have a gun and do not know how to use it then it should be taken from you. Before you are given a gun, you are taken through a test to check your temperament, but this is a case where she fired at a small mishap,” he said



Speaking via a phone interview on Atinka TV’s Flagship morning show, Ghana Nie, Mr Albert Yelyang suggested if the Minister is culpable after investigations, she should be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to those who have plans to engage in any violent act during the registration exercise.



“The investigation should go on and if she is culpable they should prosecute her to serve as a deterrent to others. If we do not curb this menace now, it will be very difficult to do so during the 2020 elections,” he added.



Mr Albert Yelyang also opined that if after the investigation the MP does not resign or is not sacked by the President, then her people should not vote for her to become their MP again.



He was of the view that if the Minister had called on the police at the said venue, the police would have responded to her call, but she decided to do the work of the police at that time without acknowledging the fact that she is a Minister who is supposed to be a good example to the people.



“If she does not resign and the president does not sack her, her people should vote against her. You do not use violence to win the election. If you are engaged in violence it means you are anxious,” he said.



He also called on the police to arrest all those who resort to violence or engage in violent acts during the registration exercise to deter others from engaging in such acts during the 2020 elections.





