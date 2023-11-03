Hawa Koomson replies Kennedy Agyapong over ministerial appointment 'brouhaha'

Politics of Friday, 3 November 2023

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, has responded to claims by Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful that he played a role in her appointment as a minister of state.



According to Hawa Koomson, during the ministerial appointments, the president created an additional six ministries, including the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives, questioning how Kennedy Agyapong could have singularly recommended her former ministry to the president for creation.



"So, it means that all the new six ministries created by the government were his advice, including the Zongo Ministry, Business, Monitoring, Planning, Regional Integration, and the Ministry of Special Development Initiative?



“Why did he recommend my ministry alone, because there are six ministries and he cannot single out my ministry alone to the president. So, it tells you that whatever he is saying…sometimes, let us take it like that because to every household there are issues,” she said in an interview on Okay FM on November 2, 2023.



She added "If that is so, then it means that he gave the presidency to Akufo-Addo. If he comes out and says that he is not part of the government, then it means that is a lie.



“He has vindicated those who have been claiming that he is a part of the government. But we thank God that he has given him such a favor for him to get access to the president to the extent that he was able to create a ministry for Hawa Koomson," she added.



Kennedy Agyapong recently challenged Hawa Koomson to inquire how come she was given a ministerial position.



Agyapong asserts that he played a significant role in securing her appointment, alongside the Central Regional Chairman Robert Kutin Jnr.



Agyapong in an interview with Kastle FM said: "Hawa Koomson, who is now saying all sorts of things about me, should go and ask President Akufo-Addo and Chairman Butey. I challenge every politician in the Central Region if anyone can match up my contribution to the region."







