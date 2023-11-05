Hawa Koomson ‘pained’ after Ken Agyapong beats Bawumia in Awutu Senya East

General News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East has expressed disappointment at the outcome of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary in her constituency.



The known Mahamudu Bawumia supporter saw her constituency fall to Kennedy Agyapong after the close of polls.



Agyapong according to results from the constituency poled 724 votes with Bawumia getting 679 votes.



Agyapong went on to win the region in addition to Volta Region whiles Bawumia swept the remaining 14 regions to emerge winner and the next NPP flagbearer.



Speaking to journalists after the results were declared in the constituency, Hawa Koomson explained that payments to delegates and the perception that she embezzled some monies were to blame.



“I am not surprised honestly, if all the 1,400 plus were to vote, that would have been good for me. So, what we have done is good. My people should not be disappointed, we should wait for the general outcome, which I know is going to be good.



“Like I said, I am happy on the 24th of August, I was able to beat Kennedy in the region, so if he has beaten me in my constituency, well it could be, but that doesn’t mean he is stronger than me in the constituency,” she stressed.





